President Zeman's aides recommend to him to seek re-election

Czech President Milos Zeman's closest aides recommended to him on Tuesday to seek re-election in 2018 and he told public Czech Television yesterday that the recommendation was made by all seven of his collaborators, which will influence his decision-making. Zeman said if he runs, he will address citizens and that he would consider support from political parties or movements a gesture.

Chicago, IL

