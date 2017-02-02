Pravo: Life expectancy is shorter in Czech poor regions
The people living in the Czech Republic's regions in which poverty threatens many also have on average a shorter life expectancy, daily Pravo wrote on Wednesday, citing the figures of the Czech Institute of Health Information and Statistics . Despite noise, the stress and smog, the residents of Prague have an average the longest life span.
