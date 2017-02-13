Pravo: Czech state-run military compa...

Pravo: Czech state-run military companies make profit

All Czech military firms markedly increased their profits in 2016 and the training of foreign pilots has become a good business for the Defence Ministry, daily Pravo wrote on Saturday. The whole word is arming itself and training troops, and arms makers make higher and higher profits, the paper writes.

