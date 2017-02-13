Pravo: Czech state-run military companies make profit
All Czech military firms markedly increased their profits in 2016 and the training of foreign pilots has become a good business for the Defence Ministry, daily Pravo wrote on Saturday. The whole word is arming itself and training troops, and arms makers make higher and higher profits, the paper writes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC