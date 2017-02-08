Pravo: Czech counter-intelligence off...

Pravo: Czech counter-intelligence offers stay to students

Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech counter-intelligence service has offered a special week-long study stay to university students with the aim to choose potential young candidates for future cooperation, daily Pravo writes yesterday, citing BIS spokesman Jan Subert. "We are trying to address quality and promising students who are seriously interested in our work and who might later join us," Subert is quoted as saying.

Chicago, IL

