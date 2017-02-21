Prague kicks off repairs of its iconi...

Prague kicks off repairs of its iconic 19th century carousel

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

In this picture taken on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, a young girl looks at restored stuffed horses that were part of a historical carousel put on display at the National Technical Museum in Prague, Czech Republic. The museum acquired the carousel in 2004 from its private owners and had finally secured enough money to finance a major renovation project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,993 • Total comments across all topics: 279,114,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC