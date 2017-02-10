Prague declaration seeks to safeguard media freedom
Journalism, at least what passes for independent or objective journalism, is not enjoying the best of times worldwide. And Central Europe is one place where freedoms gained and consolidated over the past 25 years look like they are being eroded.
