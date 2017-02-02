Prague CSSD supports Sobotka as party chairman
Delegates of the Prague Social Democrat branch have nominated PM Bohuslav Sobotka for the post of chairman that he would be defending at the party's election congress in March, Prague CSSD spokesman Lukas Henzl told CTK on Wednesday. They also proposed Interior Minister Milan Chovanec, current first deputy head of the senior government party, for this post in the leadership.
