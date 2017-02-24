Police seal off area around fire site...

Police seal off area around fire site for danger of blast

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech police sealed off a 1,200-1,300 metre area around the Policske strojirny machinery plant and evacuated people from the nearby houses as there is still the danger of a blast yesterday, police spokeswoman Hana Kaizarova has told CTK. Roughly 60-80 people from the houses will spend at least one night outside their homes, Kaizarova and Policka Mayor Jaroslav Martinu said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,693 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC