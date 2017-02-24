Police seal off area around fire site for danger of blast
The Czech police sealed off a 1,200-1,300 metre area around the Policske strojirny machinery plant and evacuated people from the nearby houses as there is still the danger of a blast yesterday, police spokeswoman Hana Kaizarova has told CTK. Roughly 60-80 people from the houses will spend at least one night outside their homes, Kaizarova and Policka Mayor Jaroslav Martinu said.
