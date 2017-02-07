Police propose charges against Czech extremist party head

The Prague police have proposed that far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy party chairman Adam B. Bartos be charged with crimes against humanity for his speeches and books and other materials he published, police spokesman Tomas Hulan said yesterday. Bartos faces the charges of denial, questioning, approval and justification of genocide, defamation of a nation, incitement to hatred and approval of crime, Hulan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.