PM: Czech Republic to help Iraq until...

PM: Czech Republic to help Iraq until it is needed

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Republic will provide aid to Iraq until the country needs it, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said after a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari yesterday, the Government Office has announced. Prague also wants to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq after the Islamic State terrorist organisation is defeated, Sobotka said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Tornado
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,585 • Total comments across all topics: 278,692,859

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC