PM: Czech Republic to help Iraq until it is needed
The Czech Republic will provide aid to Iraq until the country needs it, Czech Prime Minister Bohuslav Sobotka said after a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim al-Jaafari yesterday, the Government Office has announced. Prague also wants to participate in the reconstruction of Iraq after the Islamic State terrorist organisation is defeated, Sobotka said.
