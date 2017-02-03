Ostrava unveils plans to modernize its bus fleet for ecological reasons
The transport authority in Ostrava, one of the most polluted cities in the Czech Republic, is taking steps to reduce its share of the burden. Within the next three years it plans to modernize its bus fleet, gradually putting diesel-powered busses, which are among the worst traffic polluters, out of operation.
