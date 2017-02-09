Orangutan 'kisses and squeaks' reveal evolution of language

Baby orangutan called Indah-Tessa playing with mother Zaneta before her birthday party at Dvur Kralove nad Labem Zoo, Czech Republic - 12 Nov 2016 Scientists who spent years studying the communication calls of our closest ape relatives claim their findings reveal a great deal about the origin of human speech. The way orangutans purse their lips and make 'consonant-like' sounds with varying meanings could be an indicator of our ancestor's early speech.

