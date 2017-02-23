Operation of Czech research instituti...

Operation of Czech research institutions may be subsidised

The Czech Chamber of Deputies has passed the legislation enabling the subsidies for the operation of research institutions and their material costs despite the government's negative position yesterday. Deputy Prime Minister in charge of research Pavel Belobradek then withdrew his rival version of the legislation.

