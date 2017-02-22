ODS to run with Freeholder Party in g...

ODS to run with Freeholder Party in general election

The Czech rightist opposition Civic Democratic Party has reached agreement with the Freeholder Party on cooperation before the October general election, ODS chairman Petr Fiala said after his party's executive council supported it yesterday. The Freeholder Party is to have about 40 places on the ODS's lists of candidates in all regions.

Chicago, IL

