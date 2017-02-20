Number of doctors' job contracts rising in Czech Republic

The number of doctors' job contracts in the Czech Republic has been rising in the past few years, while the number of nurses has been falling, according to data of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics that the tripartite council will debate on Monday. The Council of Economic and Social Agreement that brings together representatives of the government, trade unions and employers will deal with health care challenges, the bill on university hospitals, the digital market and other issues.

