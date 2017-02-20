Number of doctors' job contracts risi...

Number of doctors' job contracts rising in Czech Republic

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The number of doctors' job contracts in the Czech Republic has been rising in the past few years, while the number of nurses has been falling, according to data of the Institute of Health Information and Statistics that the tripartite council will debate on Monday. The Council of Economic and Social Agreement that brings together representatives of the government, trade unions and employers will deal with health care challenges, the bill on university hospitals, the digital market and other issues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,818 • Total comments across all topics: 279,007,768

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC