Minister files complaint against cancellation of Rath verdict
Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has filed a complaint against the court decision to cancel the verdict in the case of former influential politician David Rath that found him guilty of corruption and sent to prison, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova told CTK on Thursday. The Regional Court sentenced Rath, former Social Democrat lawmaker , Central Bohemia governor and health minister , to 8.5 years in prison and the forfeiture of some 20 million crowns for corruption in July 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09)
|Jan 30
|Cas
|61
|Russian intelligence wages information war, say...
|Sep '16
|George
|1
|Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16)
|May '16
|Bombardier
|2
|In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|markost
|1
|Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Mr Slovak
|1
|HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|PolakPotrafi
|4
|Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|CANADEZOS
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC