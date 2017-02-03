Minister files complaint against canc...

Minister files complaint against cancellation of Rath verdict

Czech Justice Minister Robert Pelikan has filed a complaint against the court decision to cancel the verdict in the case of former influential politician David Rath that found him guilty of corruption and sent to prison, Justice Ministry spokeswoman Tereza Schejbalova told CTK on Thursday. The Regional Court sentenced Rath, former Social Democrat lawmaker , Central Bohemia governor and health minister , to 8.5 years in prison and the forfeiture of some 20 million crowns for corruption in July 2015.

