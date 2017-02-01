MfD: Krulis may be new head of Zeman's protocol department
Vladimir Krulis, now deputy head of the Czech Presidential Office protocol department, is likely to succeed its acting head Miroslav Sklenar, daily Mlada fronta Dnes wrote on Tuesday. Forejt stepped down in December 2016, officially for health reasons.
