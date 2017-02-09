MfD: Foreigners 'rotate' in beds rent...

MfD: Foreigners 'rotate' in beds rented in Czech industrial zone

People in Rychnov nad Kneznou, an east Bohemian town with steeply rising foreign workforce, have invented a system of renting beds to foreigners, each working in a different shift, who rotate in the same bed throughout the day, daily Mlada fronta Dnes writes yesterday. In Rychnov, a usual price for renting a standard three-room flat is 6,500 crowns a month.

