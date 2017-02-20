Man who survived Czech Lidice village obliteration in 1942 dies

Vaclav Hanf, one of the survivors of the Czech Lidice village obliteration by Nazis in June 1942, has died after a long illness at the age of 82 years in a Prague hospital, the public Czech Television reported and the Lidice Memorial confirmed to CTK yesterday. Hanf was one of "the Lidice children" of whom 12 are still alive.

