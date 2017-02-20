Man who survived Czech Lidice village...

Man who survived Czech Lidice village obliteration in 1942 dies

Vaclav Hanf, one of the survivors of the Czech Lidice village obliteration by Nazis in June 1942, has died after a long illness at the age of 82 years in a Prague hospital, the public Czech Television reported and the Lidice Memorial confirmed to CTK yesterday. Hanf was one of "the Lidice children" of whom 12 are still alive.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
