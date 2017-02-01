LN: Many Czech firms seek employees in prisons
While in the past, the prisons had problems to find work for their inmates, now the situation has changed and demand for such labour force has been rising. More than 7,800 convicts in Czech prisons work, which is some 52 percent of the 15,000 who are employable.
