LN: Former ODS senator faces over 13 years in prison for fraud

Prague/Usti nad Labem, North Bohemia, Feb 16 - Former Czech Civic Democrat senator and ex-mayor Alexander Novak faces more than 13 years in prison in the case of manipulations with European subsidies, Lidove noviny wrote on Thursday, referring to the European warrant for his arrest. Novak, who has German citizenship, is among the 24 people accused in the case of an extensive misuse of EU money within the Czech Regional Operational Programme Northwest distributing EU subsidies in the Usti and Karlovy Vary northwestern regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.