LN: Ethics commission solves bullying at Czech embassies
A new commission of ethics and a psychologist at the Foreign Ministry deal with the cases of workplace bullying at Czech embassies abroad, daily Lidove noviny wrote on Tuesday. It interferes in serious cases of misbehaviour by superiors or subordinates that they are not able to tackle on their own, LN adds.
