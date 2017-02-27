LN: Centres for rape victims should o...

LN: Centres for rape victims should open at Czech hospitals

Prague Daily Monitor

Experts call for the establishment of centres providing immediate support for victims of rape at Czech hospitals and these centres should be open 24 hours a day, daily Lidove noviny wrote on Friday. "The victims need to cope with their reaction to the extreme experience, eliminate health risks, make an informed decision on whether to report the rape, regain their feeling of safety and the feeling that the world is a fair place," Milan Simek, from the regional state attorney's office in Hradec Kralove, told the paper.

Chicago, IL

