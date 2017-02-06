Kim Jong-un Keeps Uncle in Check

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in early 2015 shunted his uncle Kim Pyong-il from his perennial post as ambassador to Poland to the Czech Republic to weaken his position, sources say. Kim Pyong-il , a half-brother of Kim Jong-il, had been ambassador to Poland for 16 years and had an entrenched network of connections there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.