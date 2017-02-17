Katerina Smutna and Norten Eide Pedersen winners of annual Jizerska 50
The Czech Republic's KateA ina SmutnA has won the women's annual JizerskA 50, a gruelling 50 kilometre cross-country skiing race held in the JizerskA mountains near Liberec, north of Prague. She came in 10.5 seconds ahead of Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren.
