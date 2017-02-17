Katerina Smutna and Norten Eide Peder...

Katerina Smutna and Norten Eide Pedersen winners of annual Jizerska 50

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic's KateA ina SmutnA has won the women's annual JizerskA 50, a gruelling 50 kilometre cross-country skiing race held in the JizerskA mountains near Liberec, north of Prague. She came in 10.5 seconds ahead of Sweden's Britta Johansson Norgren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Prague.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. NASA
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,145 • Total comments across all topics: 278,990,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC