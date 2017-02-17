Jet Airways plane loses contact with ...

Jet Airways plane loses contact with ATC, Germany scrambles fighters

A Jet Airways aircraft, flying to London from Mumbai with 330 passengers and 15 crew on board, was intercepted by two German air force planes on Thursday as it reportedly failed to communicate with the local air traffic controllers. This is the second case involving Jet Airways in recent years.

