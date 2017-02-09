HN: Czech businessmen reject ANO's of...

HN: Czech businessmen reject ANO's offers due to Lex Babis

Prague Daily Monitor

Czech entrepreneurs are unwilling to accept attractive political offers from billionaire Andrej Babis, whose ANO movement is the most popular party in the country, due to the new restriction on business activities of cabinet members, daily Hospodarske noviny writes yesterday. The new law on the conflict of interest that takes effect this week complicates both business and political plans of Babis, the finance minister.

