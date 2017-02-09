Healthcare workers' trade union decla...

Healthcare workers' trade union declares strike alert

23 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

The Czech Healthcare and Social Workers' Trade Union declared a nationwide strike alert in reaction to the unfortunate situation in the South Moravian emergency service yesterday. The emergency service's staff have long been overloaded and bossed around by their superiors, the union said.

Chicago, IL

