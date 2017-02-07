German police arrest Czech ex-senator suspected of subsidy fraud

The German police arrested the former Czech Civic Democrat senator and ex-mayor, Alexandr Novak, one of the 24 people accused in a case of extensive subsidy frauds, at the Frankfurt airport on Christmas Eve last year, the Czech-German police centre in Bavaria told CTK yesterday. Novak was detained on the basis of a European arrest warrant, the centre, seated in Schwandorf, said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.