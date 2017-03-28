France replaces ambassador to Czech Republic after half year

France has replaced its ambassador Charles Malinas to the Czech Republic, who held the post from last August, with Roland Galharague, who was appointed on February 10, according to the embassy's Internet page. Mondafrique server puts the change in connection with a scandal with the granting of French visas to the citizens of the Central African Republic, where Malinas was ambassador before he was moved to Prague.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.