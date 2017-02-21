First Czech Sentenced For ISIS Aspira...

First Czech Sentenced For ISIS Aspirations

Read more: Transitions Online

While ISIS had attracted thousands of foreign recruits, very few have come from Central Europe. One of those rare cases, 22-year-old Czech Jan Silovsky, has now been sent to prison for a little more than three years, the Czech News Agency reports .

