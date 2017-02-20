FinMin: Volume of new construction savings increased to CZK 154.8bn
In 2016 construction savings banks signed according to data provided to the Czech Ministry of Finance 403,000 new construction savings contracts worth CZK 154.8bn. The average target sum for contracts signed by individuals totaled CZK 384,000.
