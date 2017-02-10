Far-right leader facing genocide denial charges

A state attorney has brought criminal charges against the far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy leader, Adam B. Bartos, for denial and approval of genocide, incitement to hatred and defamation of the nation, Dana Sindelarova, the Prague 1 court spokeswoman, told CTK today. If convicted, Bartos can be sentenced up to three years in prison, Sindelarova said, confirming the news broken by Czech Television .

