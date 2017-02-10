Far-right leader facing genocide deni...

Far-right leader facing genocide denial charges

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A state attorney has brought criminal charges against the far-right extra-parliamentary National Democracy leader, Adam B. Bartos, for denial and approval of genocide, incitement to hatred and defamation of the nation, Dana Sindelarova, the Prague 1 court spokeswoman, told CTK today. If convicted, Bartos can be sentenced up to three years in prison, Sindelarova said, confirming the news broken by Czech Television .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,262 • Total comments across all topics: 278,732,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC