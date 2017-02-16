Facing long-term staff shortages, car...

Facing long-term staff shortages, carmakers push for education changes

The Czech Republic's auto producers and spare parts makers are currently lacking several thousand workers and expect to face the same problem for the rest of the decade, if not longer. To combat the problem they are advocating for changes in the country's education system.

Chicago, IL

