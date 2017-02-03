Exhibition on WWII forced labour open...

Exhibition on WWII forced labour opens in Czech Centre in Munich

The exhibition entitled "Lost Memory,", which opened in the Czech Centre in Munich on Thursday, maps the fates of people sent to forced labour and the places in the present-day Czech Republic where they worked during World War Two, its curator Adam Alfons has told CTK. "More than 300,000 people were deported to forced labour to border areas in the territory of the pre-war Czechoslovakia," Alfons, from the Institute for the Study of Totalitarian Regimes in Prague, said.

