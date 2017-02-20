Europe must expect further anti-NATO ...

Europe must expect further anti-NATO fake news, Czech general says

3 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

Europe must expect further "fake news" from Russia with the aim to undermine trust in NATO, Czech General Petr Pavel, who heads NATO's military committee, said in an interview with the Reuters news agency at a security conference in Munich yesterday. He reminded of the fabricated report about German soldiers raping a 15-year-old girl in a Lithuanian town close to German army barracks last week.

