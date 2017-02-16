Environmentalist: Beijing-like levels are thing of past but more must still be done to combat smog
A smog alert has been declared in Prague for the second time this year and many other parts of the Czech Republic have also suffered heavy and sustained air pollution in recent months. While forecasters say weather conditions in the coming days may alleviate the situation, what is to be done to combat smog - which kills thousands of people every year - in the longer term? I discussed efforts to improve the situation with environmentalist VojtA>ch KoteckA1 2 from the think tank Glopolis.
