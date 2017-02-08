Dry or wet? Byzantine liquor laws per...

Dry or wet? Byzantine liquor laws persist in pockets of rural Nova Scotia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Medincine Hat News

People drink shots of vodka to celebrate during a New Years party in a bar in Prague, Czech Republic in a Dec.31, 2004 file photo. Nova Scotia may have a reputation for rum-running and hard drinking, but its rules around liquor sales reflect an unusually uptight attitude firmly rooted in the Prohibition era.THE CANADIAN PRESS/ AP/Petr David Josek HALIFAX - Earlier this week, a plebiscite in a rural corner of Nova Scotia laid bare the province's particularly bizarre relationship with alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,880 • Total comments across all topics: 278,699,420

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC