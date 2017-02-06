Dozens of people demonstrate against Czech FinMin's statements
Dozens of people protested against the statements by Finance Minister and ANO movement chairman Andrej Babis about editors of public Czech Television , calling them "corrupt vermin" at Prague's Klarov yesterday. The rally was convoked by the organisers of a petition that has been signed by 2600 people and that calls on Babis to either prove his assertion about corruption, or resign.
