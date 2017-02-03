Doosan Skoda Power to deliver turbine...

Doosan Skoda Power to deliver turbine to Japan

Doosan Skoda Power will deliver a steam turbine with 70 MW generator to the Samra steamgas power plant in Jordan. The delivery includes also other turbo systems.

