Czechs, tired of being 'Europe's garb...

Czechs, tired of being 'Europe's garbage can', will push for better food

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will push for the European Union to ban the sale of inferior food in eastern European under the same brand name as better food sold in the west, the country's agriculture minister said. The Czechs are joining Slovakia and Hungary, who also say multinational food companies sell worse food in the poorer and less competitive eastern market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,123 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC