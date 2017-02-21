Czechs, tired of being 'Europe's garbage can', will push for better food
PRAGUE: The Czech Republic will push for the European Union to ban the sale of inferior food in eastern European under the same brand name as better food sold in the west, the country's agriculture minister said. The Czechs are joining Slovakia and Hungary, who also say multinational food companies sell worse food in the poorer and less competitive eastern market.
