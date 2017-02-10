Czechs leading Spain 2:1 in Fed Cup i...

Czechs leading Spain 2:1 in Fed Cup in Ostrava

51 min ago Read more: Radio Prague

The Czech Republic are leading Spain 2:1 in the first round of tennis's Fed Cup in Ostrava. World number three Karolina Pliskova, who overcame Lara Arruabarrena on Saturday to draw the hosts level, notched up a second point with a smooth 6-2 6-2 victory over Garbine Muguruza on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

