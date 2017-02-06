Czeching Out Some Traditional Czech C...

Czeching Out Some Traditional Czech Cuisine

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Washington Square News

Trdelnik is a popular pastry in Prague that originated in Slovakia a few years ago. The confection - rolled dough topped with cinnamon, sugar and walnuts - has become quite popular among tourists and comes with a variety of fillings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Square News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,826 • Total comments across all topics: 278,637,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC