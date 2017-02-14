Czech war veteran and journalist Utitz dies aged 96 years
Czech war veteran and journalist Bedrich Utitz, who fought at Tobruk and Dunkerque and who worked with the Czechoslovak News Agency and Czechoslovak Radio after the war, has died aged 96, server Lidovky.cz reported on Monday. In 1998, he was presented with the top state award, the Tomas Garrigue Masaryk Order, and three years ago he was awarded the Arnost Lustig Prize for "courage, bravery, humanity and justice."
