Czech study reveals heart defects in ...

Czech study reveals heart defects in top hockey, rugby players

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Prague Daily Monitor

A study of 98 professional rugby and hockey players aged 18 to 37 revealed a congenital heart or metabolic defect in a number of them, experts from the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague told a press conference yesterday. IKEM preventative cardiology department's head doctor Vera Adamkova said the rather high number of health problems among professional players who are under medical supervision took her by surprise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Prague Daily Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Beauty in Prague - Cosmetic Surgery Abroad Stat... (Mar '09) Jan 30 Cas 61
News Russian intelligence wages information war, say... Sep '16 George 1
News Bloc Against Islam dissolved, new movement esta... (May '16) May '16 Bombardier 2
News In race to improve batteries, nanotechnology pr... (Apr '16) Apr '16 markost 1
News Visegrad Four Boost Common Front Against Migrants (Jan '16) Jan '16 Mr Slovak 1
News HN: Orban and Kaczynski may surprisingly save E... (Jan '16) Jan '16 PolakPotrafi 4
News Prague may help Macedonia manage migrant crisis (Dec '15) Dec '15 CANADEZOS 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,695 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC