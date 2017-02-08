Czech study reveals heart defects in top hockey, rugby players
A study of 98 professional rugby and hockey players aged 18 to 37 revealed a congenital heart or metabolic defect in a number of them, experts from the Institute of Clinical and Experimental Medicine in Prague told a press conference yesterday. IKEM preventative cardiology department's head doctor Vera Adamkova said the rather high number of health problems among professional players who are under medical supervision took her by surprise.
