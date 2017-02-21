Czech, Slovak prelates cite dangers o...

Czech, Slovak prelates cite dangers of immigration surge

Read more: Catholic World News

A flood of immigrants can pose dangers to society, and a surge in Islamic immigration raises special concerns, two prelates from Slovakia and the Czech Republic said at a conference on religion and migration. "If there is migration that is unprepared and without any prospects, the whole society may disintegrate," said Archbishop Dominik Duka of Prague.

Chicago, IL

