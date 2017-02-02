Czech school cafeteria to serve Norwe...

Czech school cafeteria to serve Norwegian menu regularly

Prague Daily Monitor

A cafeteria in the largest school in Plzen has started serving Norwegian cuisine on regular basis. Norwegian Ambassador to the Czech Republic Siri Ellen Sletner tasted a special four-course menu there on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

