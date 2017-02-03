Czech Republic would back Tusk's re-election as European Council President
Czech Foreign Minister Lubomir Zaoralek would back Donald Tusk's re-election as European Council President. Mr. Zaoralek told reporters in Brussels on Monday that Mr. Tusk had his support but he emphasised that the decision was up to the EU countries' presidents and prime ministers.
