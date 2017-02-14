Czech Republic, Switzerland eye A400M lease from Germany
The move was announced by Czech military leaders, who say the motion is still awaiting approval from Berlin. Defense News reports the lease is being considered as officials in Prague deliberate how to upgrade and expand the country's airlifter fleet.
