Czech Republic has no info on threats against Kim Jong-un's uncle: report

The Czech government has no information on threats to the safety of Kim Pyong-il, both North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's uncle and the reclusive nation's ambassador in Prague, a US news report said Tuesday. It has not taken any additional measures to toughen the security of the North Korean Embassy in Prague where Kim Pyong-il works, according to Radio Free Asia.

